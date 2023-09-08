Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

LUNG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Pulmonx from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $15.00.

Get Pulmonx alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Pulmonx

Pulmonx Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of LUNG opened at $10.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 8.42 and a quick ratio of 7.62. Pulmonx has a 1-year low of $4.07 and a 1-year high of $20.86. The company has a market capitalization of $409.58 million, a P/E ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.91.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.43). Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 99.76% and a negative return on equity of 40.65%. The company had revenue of $17.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pulmonx will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total transaction of $126,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,189,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,083,455.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total value of $126,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,189,547 shares in the company, valued at $15,083,455.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel David Aaron Lehman sold 3,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $37,757.72. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 153,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,538,016.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,545 shares of company stock worth $503,221 in the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Pulmonx

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LUNG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Pulmonx in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Pulmonx in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Pulmonx in the second quarter worth $30,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Pulmonx by 229.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Pulmonx by 61.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

About Pulmonx

(Get Free Report)

Pulmonx Corporation, a commercial-stage medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pulmonx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmonx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.