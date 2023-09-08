Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 7,481 Shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its stake in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,481 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.18% of BankUnited worth $3,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BKU. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of BankUnited by 1,361.6% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,217,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,066,000 after buying an additional 2,065,550 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of BankUnited during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,064,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of BankUnited by 175.2% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 540,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,814,000 after buying an additional 343,997 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BankUnited by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 733,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,242,000 after buying an additional 340,604 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BankUnited by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,828,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,967,000 after buying an additional 306,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on BKU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on BankUnited from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on BankUnited from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Compass Point raised their price target on BankUnited from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of BankUnited in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on BankUnited in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BankUnited presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.83.

BankUnited Stock Down 3.4 %

NYSE BKU opened at $24.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.19 and a 200-day moving average of $24.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.27. BankUnited, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.83 and a 52 week high of $40.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.78. The company had revenue of $488.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.56 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 15.26%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BankUnited, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

BankUnited Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.58%.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

Further Reading

