Public Sector Pension Investment Board Raises Stock Position in Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Free Report) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 590,822 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,519 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Equinox Gold were worth $3,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 224,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Equinox Gold by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,005,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,779,000 after purchasing an additional 968,298 shares in the last quarter. Aegis Financial Corp grew its holdings in Equinox Gold by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Aegis Financial Corp now owns 2,618,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,430,000 after purchasing an additional 25,215 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Equinox Gold by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 22,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Equinox Gold by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 10,954 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.61% of the company’s stock.

Equinox Gold Price Performance

EQX opened at $4.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.03 and a beta of 1.24. Equinox Gold Corp. has a twelve month low of $2.35 and a twelve month high of $5.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:EQX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $271.56 million during the quarter. Equinox Gold had a net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 1.46%. Equities research analysts forecast that Equinox Gold Corp. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Mesquite Gold Mine and Castle Mountain Gold Mine located in California, the United States; Los Filos Mine Complex located in Guerrero State, Mexico; Aurizona Gold Mine located in Maranhão State, Brazil; Fazenda Gold Mine and Santa Luz Gold Mine located in Bahia State, Brazil; and RDM Gold Mine located in Mina Gerais State, Brazil.

