Public Sector Pension Investment Board Makes New $3.23 Million Investment in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 614,448 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,232,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Hanesbrands by 409.9% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,875 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,919 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Hanesbrands by 2,003.1% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 6,162 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 5,869 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 1,248.5% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,994 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on HBI. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.64.

Hanesbrands Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:HBI opened at $4.92 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.65. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.85 and a 12-month high of $9.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.07.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The textile maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 6.61% and a positive return on equity of 22.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hanesbrands Profile

(Free Report)

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear and socks, and activewear, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores and mass retail channels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.