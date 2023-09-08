Public Sector Pension Investment Board Buys 4,354 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,756 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,354 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $2,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LNT. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Alliant Energy Trading Up 1.7 %
Shares of LNT stock opened at $50.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.20 and a 200-day moving average of $52.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $47.19 and a 1-year high of $63.60.
Alliant Energy Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.4525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 69.08%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
LNT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. 888 reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Monday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alliant Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.31.
Alliant Energy Company Profile
Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
