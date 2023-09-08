PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Acquired by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 57.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,845 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,612 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in PTC were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of PTC by 205.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 5,789 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in PTC by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in PTC in the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PTC by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,593,000 after purchasing an additional 10,013 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PTC by 128.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 6,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PTC shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of PTC from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of PTC in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of PTC from $168.00 to $173.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PTC from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of PTC from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PTC currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.92.

PTC stock opened at $144.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. PTC Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.82 and a 1-year high of $152.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $143.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.34. The firm has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.38, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.18.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). PTC had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $542.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.35 million. Research analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.10, for a total value of $112,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,199,773.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other PTC news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.10, for a total value of $112,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,199,773.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Ditullio sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.47, for a total transaction of $430,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 60,674 shares in the company, valued at $8,704,898.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,282,040. 8.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers end-to-end capabilities to enable digital transformation; and Vuforia, which enables the creation of AR.

