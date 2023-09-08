Prudential PLC Takes $233,000 Position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,644 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Jabil by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 25.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Jabil by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Jabil by 4.5% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,569 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in Jabil by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jabil Stock Down 2.7 %

JBL opened at $108.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.46. Jabil Inc. has a one year low of $55.26 and a one year high of $117.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.43.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The technology company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 39.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Jabil from $91.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Jabil in a research report on Friday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Jabil in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Jabil in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Jabil from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.67.

Insider Transactions at Jabil

In related news, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $325,830.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,127,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

