Prudential PLC Sells 3,220 Shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Prudential PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report) by 37.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,488 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,220 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Popular were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of Popular in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Popular by 47.6% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Popular during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Popular by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Popular by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Popular Price Performance

NASDAQ BPOP opened at $64.25 on Friday. Popular, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.34 and a 1 year high of $82.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.96 and a 200 day moving average of $62.22.

Popular Dividend Announcement

Popular ( NASDAQ:BPOP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The bank reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $954.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.37 million. Popular had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 25.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Popular, Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on BPOP. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Popular from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Popular from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Popular in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.20.

Insider Activity at Popular

In other Popular news, Director Maria Luisa Ferre sold 2,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total transaction of $142,439.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,338,856. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Maria Luisa Ferre sold 2,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total transaction of $142,439.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,338,856. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gilberto Monzon sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total transaction of $225,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,094 shares in the company, valued at $3,186,227.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,850 shares of company stock valued at $454,707. 2.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Popular

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

