Prudential PLC Sells 209 Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Prudential PLC lowered its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,954,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $811,159,000 after buying an additional 341,279 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,323,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $245,886,000 after buying an additional 217,579 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Terreno Realty by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,679,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,265,000 after acquiring an additional 37,223 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,215,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,030,000 after acquiring an additional 28,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,773,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,869,000 after purchasing an additional 104,428 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRNO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Terreno Realty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.29.

Terreno Realty Price Performance

TRNO opened at $61.11 on Friday. Terreno Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $50.36 and a 1 year high of $67.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.83.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 48.07%. The firm had revenue of $79.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.84 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Terreno Realty Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Terreno Realty Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

Insider Activity at Terreno Realty

In other Terreno Realty news, President Michael A. Coke sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.60, for a total value of $596,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 395,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,600,884.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Terreno Realty Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC We invest in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution (approximately 79.5% of our total annualized base rent as of December 31, 2021), flex (including light industrial and research and development, or R&D) (approximately 4.8%), transshipment (approximately 6.4%) and improved land (approximately 9.3%).

