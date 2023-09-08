Prudential PLC Has $116,000 Stake in Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP)

Prudential PLC trimmed its stake in Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP – Free Report) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,302 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Korea Electric Power were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEP. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Korea Electric Power in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Korea Electric Power by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Korea Electric Power during the third quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, PDS Planning Inc grew its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 27.7% in the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 17,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Korea Electric Power stock opened at $6.49 on Friday. Korea Electric Power Co. has a 1 year low of $5.76 and a 1 year high of $8.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.14. The company has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Korea Electric Power in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Nuclear Power Generation, Thermal Power Generation, and Others segments.

