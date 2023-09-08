Prudential PLC Cuts Position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Prudential PLC lowered its stake in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 32.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 867 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Repligen by 108.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Repligen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Repligen

In other news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total value of $145,673.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,351,532.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on RGEN. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Repligen from $210.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Repligen from $207.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Stephens lifted their price objective on Repligen from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.00.

Repligen Stock Performance

RGEN opened at $168.20 on Friday. Repligen Co. has a 1 year low of $134.64 and a 1 year high of $235.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 69.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.00.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $159.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.93 million. Repligen had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 7.83%. Repligen’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

