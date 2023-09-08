Prudential PLC Acquires Shares of 1,926 Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Prudential PLC bought a new position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ETR. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Entergy by 1,019.0% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Entergy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Entergy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in Entergy by 1,618.8% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Entergy during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entergy Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ETR opened at $94.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Entergy Co. has a 12-month low of $91.80 and a 12-month high of $122.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.92.

Entergy Announces Dividend

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 10.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. Entergy’s payout ratio is 65.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ETR. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Entergy from $102.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Entergy from $119.00 to $107.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Entergy from $124.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Entergy in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.50.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

