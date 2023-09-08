Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Given New GBX 1,610 Price Target at Barclays

Prudential (NYSE:PUK – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from GBX 1,575 ($19.89) to GBX 1,610 ($20.33) in a report released on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PUK. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Prudential from GBX 1,542 ($19.47) to GBX 1,510 ($19.07) in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,700 ($21.47) to GBX 1,630 ($20.59) in a report on Thursday, August 31st. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,590 ($20.08) to GBX 1,440 ($18.19) in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Prudential from GBX 1,550 ($19.58) to GBX 1,540 ($19.45) in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Prudential in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $1,491.67.

Get Prudential alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Prudential

Prudential Price Performance

Prudential Cuts Dividend

NYSE:PUK opened at $22.87 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.28 and its 200 day moving average is $27.73. Prudential has a 12 month low of $18.20 and a 12 month high of $34.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.1252 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PUK. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Prudential by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,692,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608,893 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Prudential during the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,230,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Prudential during the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,224,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Prudential in the 4th quarter worth about $8,077,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,692,000. Institutional investors own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential

(Get Free Report)

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as non- participating savings products, such as protection and investment-linked products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses; property and casualty; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.