Prudential (LON:PRU) Given New GBX 1,610 Price Target at Barclays

Prudential (LON:PRU – Free Report) had its target price increased by Barclays from GBX 1,575 ($19.89) to GBX 1,610 ($20.33) in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Prudential Price Performance

Prudential stock opened at GBX 897.20 ($11.33) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,021.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,103.59. Prudential has a one year low of GBX 782.40 ($9.88) and a one year high of GBX 1,381.50 ($17.45). The company has a market capitalization of £24.67 billion, a PE ratio of 903.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.01, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Get Prudential alerts:

Prudential Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Prudential’s payout ratio is 1,500.00%.

Insider Activity at Prudential

Prudential Company Profile

In other news, insider Arijit Basu acquired 2,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,077 ($13.60) per share, with a total value of £26,311.11 ($33,229.49). 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as non- participating savings products, such as protection and investment-linked products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses; property and casualty; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.