Prudential (LON:PRU) Given New GBX 1,610 Price Target at Barclays

Prudential (LON:PRU – Free Report) had its target price increased by Barclays from GBX 1,575 ($19.89) to GBX 1,610 ($20.33) in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Prudential Price Performance
Prudential stock opened at GBX 897.20 ($11.33) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,021.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,103.59. Prudential has a one year low of GBX 782.40 ($9.88) and a one year high of GBX 1,381.50 ($17.45). The company has a market capitalization of £24.67 billion, a PE ratio of 903.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.01, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.67.
Prudential Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Prudential’s payout ratio is 1,500.00%.
Prudential Company Profile
Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as non- participating savings products, such as protection and investment-linked products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses; property and casualty; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.
