Prudential Financial Inc. Purchases 21,292 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 285,735 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,292 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $26,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IFF. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.0% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.7% during the first quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,303 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 413 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IFF shares. Societe Generale cut shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $102.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $105.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.86.

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $69.20 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.11 and a 52-week high of $118.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.64.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.24). International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 18.34% and a positive return on equity of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently -37.94%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.