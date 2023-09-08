Prudential Financial Inc. Has $25.64 Million Stock Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 326,793 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of D.R. Horton worth $25,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 13,083 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 490 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 7,728 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,848 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at D.R. Horton

In other news, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $3,769,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,813,938.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $3,769,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,813,938.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 1,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $208,202.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,704.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $117.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.57. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.01 and a 1-year high of $132.30. The firm has a market cap of $39.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The construction company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $1.08. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.67 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.27 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DHI. Bank of America upped their price target on D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Argus upped their price target on D.R. Horton from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. JMP Securities upped their price target on D.R. Horton from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised D.R. Horton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.50.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

