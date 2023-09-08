Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) & 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin (NASDAQ:BCOW) Head to Head Contrast

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin (NASDAQ:BCOW – Get Free Report) and Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin and Provident Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin 0 0 0 0 N/A Provident Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin $18.17 million 2.39 -$150,000.00 ($0.14) -50.42 Provident Bancorp $75.13 million 2.34 -$21.47 million ($1.65) -6.02

This table compares 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin and Provident Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Provident Bancorp. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Provident Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

26.6% of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.6% of Provident Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.2% of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.8% of Provident Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin has a beta of 0.38, indicating that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Provident Bancorp has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin and Provident Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin -3.35% -0.96% -0.13% Provident Bancorp -29.35% -12.91% -1.57%

Summary

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin beats Provident Bancorp on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. operates as a holding company for PyraMax Bank, FSB that provides a range of financial services to commercial and retail customers. The company offers checking, savings, and certificate of deposits accounts. Its loan products include one- to four-family residential real estate, residential real estate construction, commercial real estate, and land development loans; commercial loans and lines of credit secured by non-real estate business assets; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, new and used automobile loans, boat loans, recreational vehicle loans, and loans secured by certificates of deposit. It also provides insurance and risk products for personal and business needs. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Greenfield, Wisconsin.

About Provident Bancorp

Provident Bancorp, Inc. is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc., a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc. is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

