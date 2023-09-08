Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PMREF) and Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) Financial Analysis

Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PMREF – Get Free Report) and Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

42.0% of Seritage Growth Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Seritage Growth Properties shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust and Seritage Growth Properties’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Seritage Growth Properties $53.01 million 8.10 -$73.94 million ($1.32) -5.79

Analyst Recommendations

Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Seritage Growth Properties.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust and Seritage Growth Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust 0 0 3 0 3.00 Seritage Growth Properties 0 0 1 0 3.00

Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus price target of C$16.50, indicating a potential upside of 65.83%. Seritage Growth Properties has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 83.25%. Given Seritage Growth Properties’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Seritage Growth Properties is more favorable than Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust and Seritage Growth Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A Seritage Growth Properties -129.56% 5.56% 2.18%

Summary

Seritage Growth Properties beats Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust

Primaris is Canada's only enclosed shopping centre focused REIT, with ownership interests primarily in leading enclosed shopping centres located in growing markets. The current portfolio totals 11.4 million square feet valued at approximately $3.4 billion at Primaris' share. Economies of scale are achieved through its fully internal, vertically integrated, full-service national management platform. Primaris is very well-capitalized and is exceptionally well positioned to take advantage of market opportunities at an extraordinary moment in the evolution of the Canadian retail property landscape.

About Seritage Growth Properties

Seritage is principally engaged in the ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of retail and mixed-use properties throughout the United States. As of June 30, 2023, the Company's portfolio consisted of interests in 50 properties comprised of approximately 6.8 million square feet of gross leasable area (GLA) or build-to-suit leased area, approximately 157 acres held for or under development and approximately 3.6 million square feet or approximately 303 acres to be disposed of. The portfolio consists of approximately 5.2 million square feet of GLA held by 38 wholly owned properties (such properties, the Consolidated Properties) and 1.7 million square feet of GLA held by 12 unconsolidated entities (such properties, the Unconsolidated Properties).

