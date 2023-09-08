Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) CFO Sells $464,554.50 in Stock

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 5,514 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.25, for a total value of $464,554.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,473,564.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Power Integrations Stock Performance

NASDAQ:POWI opened at $79.75 on Friday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.16 and a 52-week high of $99.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.45 and a 200 day moving average of $85.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.48 and a beta of 1.20.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $123.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.77 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 17.58%. Equities analysts forecast that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Power Integrations Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.10%.

POWI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Power Integrations in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Power Integrations from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded Power Integrations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Power Integrations presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.14.

View Our Latest Analysis on Power Integrations

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Power Integrations in the second quarter worth approximately $707,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in Power Integrations by 62.3% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 44,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after buying an additional 16,957 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the second quarter valued at about $805,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the second quarter valued at about $24,939,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the 2nd quarter valued at about $490,000.

About Power Integrations

(Get Free Report)

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.