PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Receives $53.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.50.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PCH. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of PotlatchDeltic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the first quarter worth $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in PotlatchDeltic by 490.2% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in PotlatchDeltic by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 115.5% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PotlatchDeltic stock opened at $45.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.59 and a 200-day moving average of $48.79. PotlatchDeltic has a one year low of $39.10 and a one year high of $54.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.28 and a beta of 1.24.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $246.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.30 million. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 8.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

PotlatchDeltic (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana. Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

