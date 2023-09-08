Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Shares Sold by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report) by 37.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,488 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,220 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Popular were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Popular by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 407,860 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,415,000 after purchasing an additional 29,183 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Popular by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 192,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,740,000 after purchasing an additional 5,894 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Popular by 159.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,756,724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $158,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694,379 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Popular in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,398,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Popular in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Popular alerts:

Insider Transactions at Popular

In other news, Director Maria Luisa Ferre sold 2,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total transaction of $142,439.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,338,856. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Maria Luisa Ferre sold 2,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total transaction of $142,439.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,338,856. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gilberto Monzon sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total value of $225,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,186,227.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,850 shares of company stock worth $454,707. Company insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Popular Price Performance

Shares of BPOP opened at $64.25 on Friday. Popular, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.34 and a 12 month high of $82.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.22. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.84.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The bank reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $954.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.37 million. Popular had a net margin of 25.97% and a return on equity of 23.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Popular, Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Popular Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on BPOP. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Popular from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Popular in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Popular from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Popular

Popular Company Profile

(Free Report)

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.