Piper Sandler Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Asana (NYSE:ASAN)

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Piper Sandler in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $24.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.45% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ASAN. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Asana from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. DA Davidson lowered Asana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Asana in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Asana in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.41.

Asana Stock Performance

Shares of ASAN opened at $19.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Asana has a 52-week low of $11.32 and a 52-week high of $28.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of -12.98 and a beta of 1.24.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. Asana had a negative return on equity of 85.85% and a negative net margin of 54.21%. The firm had revenue of $162.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.59) earnings per share. Asana’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Asana will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Asana news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 4,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total transaction of $100,393.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 242,283 shares in the company, valued at $5,633,079.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Anne Raimondi sold 8,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total value of $183,554.65. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 559,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,825,712.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 4,318 shares of Asana stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total transaction of $100,393.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 242,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,633,079.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,627,500 shares of company stock valued at $34,884,950 and sold 359,959 shares valued at $8,933,088. Corporate insiders own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Asana

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASAN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Asana by 10.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Asana by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Asana by 4.9% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 36,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Asana in the first quarter worth about $352,000. Finally, O Neil Global Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Asana in the first quarter valued at about $523,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

