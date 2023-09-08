Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Shares Acquired by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 24.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,220 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 144.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.50 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $14.50 price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Physicians Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.82.

Physicians Realty Trust Price Performance

Physicians Realty Trust stock opened at $13.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.32. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $13.23 and a 12-month high of $17.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed health care real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own, and manage health care properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals, and health care delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality health care.

