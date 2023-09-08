Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $85.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.26 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 52.47% and a negative net margin of 47.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.89) EPS. Phreesia updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Phreesia Trading Down 22.1 %

NYSE PHR opened at $23.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Phreesia has a 52 week low of $21.96 and a 52 week high of $40.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.35.

In other Phreesia news, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 1,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $34,131.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,971,038. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,359,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,640,000 after purchasing an additional 349,301 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,814,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,205,000 after buying an additional 128,131 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Phreesia by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,676,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,624,000 after acquiring an additional 139,410 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Phreesia by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,096,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,477,000 after acquiring an additional 260,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Phreesia by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,093,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,901,000 after purchasing an additional 11,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PHR shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Phreesia from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Phreesia from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Phreesia from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Phreesia presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

