Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Given Outperform Rating at William Blair

William Blair reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PHR. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Phreesia from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday. Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Phreesia in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Phreesia from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Phreesia Trading Down 22.1 %

Phreesia stock opened at $23.64 on Thursday. Phreesia has a 12-month low of $21.96 and a 12-month high of $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.35.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $85.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.26 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 47.75% and a negative return on equity of 52.47%. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.89) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Phreesia will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 1,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $34,131.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,971,038. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Phreesia by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Phreesia by 160.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 52,755 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phreesia by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

