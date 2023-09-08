Phoenix Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) Given New GBX 718 Price Target at Barclays

Phoenix Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF – Free Report) had its price target raised by Barclays from GBX 715 ($9.03) to GBX 718 ($9.07) in a report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Phoenix Group from GBX 720 ($9.09) to GBX 680 ($8.59) in a research note on Monday, August 7th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on PNXGF
Phoenix Group Stock Performance
About Phoenix Group
Phoenix Group Holdings plc operates in the long-term savings and retirement business in Europe. The company operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. It provides a range of pensions and savings products to support people across various stages of the savings life cycle.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Phoenix Group
- How to Invest in Esports
- These 3 Wood Stocks are about to go on Discount
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Same Coin, Different Sides: 2 Observability Stocks Reverse Ways
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- 3 Stocks Awaiting Winter Winds of Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.