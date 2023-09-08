Phoenix Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) Given New GBX 718 Price Target at Barclays

Phoenix Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF – Free Report) had its price target raised by Barclays from GBX 715 ($9.03) to GBX 718 ($9.07) in a report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Phoenix Group from GBX 720 ($9.09) to GBX 680 ($8.59) in a research note on Monday, August 7th.

Phoenix Group Stock Performance

About Phoenix Group

OTCMKTS PNXGF opened at $7.00 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.27. Phoenix Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $8.15.

Phoenix Group Holdings plc operates in the long-term savings and retirement business in Europe. The company operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. It provides a range of pensions and savings products to support people across various stages of the savings life cycle.

