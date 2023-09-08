PHAXIAM Therapeutics Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Wednesday, September 20th (NASDAQ:PHXM)

Shares of PHAXIAM Therapeutics S.A. (NASDAQ:PHXM – Free Report) are going to reverse split on Wednesday, September 20th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, September 20th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Wednesday, September 20th.

PHAXIAM Therapeutics Price Performance

PHAXIAM Therapeutics stock opened at $0.47 on Friday. PHAXIAM Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.65.

About PHAXIAM Therapeutics

PHAXIAM Therapeutics SA, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for resistant bacterial infections in France and the United States. It develops eryaspase, which is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of second-line pancreatic cancer, and in Phase 2 stage for the treatment of triple-negative breast cancer and second-line acute lymphoblastic leukemia patients.

