Perpetual Limited (ASX:PPT) Announces $0.65 Final Dividend

Perpetual Limited (ASX:PPT – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, September 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.65 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th.
Perpetual Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.79, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.52.
About Perpetual
