Paul Southgate Sells 6,223 Shares of Bellevue Healthcare Trust plc (LON:BBH) Stock

Bellevue Healthcare Trust plc (LON:BBH – Get Free Report) insider Paul Southgate sold 6,223 shares of Bellevue Healthcare Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 147 ($1.86), for a total transaction of £9,147.81 ($11,553.18).

Bellevue Healthcare Trust Stock Down 0.8 %

BBH opened at GBX 144 ($1.82) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £790.19 million and a PE ratio of -2,065.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 148.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 152.47. Bellevue Healthcare Trust plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 141.20 ($1.78) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 180.80 ($2.28).

Bellevue Healthcare Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 27th were given a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.93%. Bellevue Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -8,571.43%.

Bellevue Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Bellevue Healthcare Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Bellevue Asset Management AG. The fund is managed by Bellevue Advisors Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across healthcare sector. It seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the MSCI World Healthcare Index.

