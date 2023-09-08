Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.

PDCO has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Patterson Companies in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America increased their price objective on Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Patterson Companies from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $35.83.

Shares of PDCO opened at $29.47 on Thursday. Patterson Companies has a 1 year low of $23.87 and a 1 year high of $34.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.10.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 22.24%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Patterson Companies will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.49%.

In related news, insider Les B. Korsh sold 3,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total transaction of $119,684.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 78,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,535,744.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Patterson Companies news, insider Les B. Korsh sold 3,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total transaction of $119,684.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,535,744.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Les B. Korsh sold 908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total transaction of $29,364.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,401,730.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,380 shares of company stock valued at $496,590. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PDCO. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 195.7% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in Patterson Companies by 499.4% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Patterson Companies by 108.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

