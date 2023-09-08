Parkland (TSE:PKI) Price Target Raised to C$45.00

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.12% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PKI. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Parkland from C$44.00 to C$48.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities raised their target price on Parkland from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Parkland from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Parkland from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$43.77.

Get Parkland alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PKI

Parkland Stock Up 2.7 %

TSE:PKI opened at C$39.09 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$35.69 and its 200-day moving average price is C$33.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.61, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.39. Parkland has a 1-year low of C$24.25 and a 1-year high of C$39.24.

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$7.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.81 billion. Parkland had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 0.96%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Parkland will post 2.9519231 EPS for the current year.

About Parkland

(Get Free Report)

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Parkland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.