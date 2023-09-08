Parkland (TSE:PKI) Price Target Raised to C$44.00 at TD Securities

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 12.56% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PKI. Raymond James lowered shares of Parkland from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Parkland from C$42.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Parkland from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Parkland from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$43.77.

Shares of PKI opened at C$39.09 on Wednesday. Parkland has a 52-week low of C$24.25 and a 52-week high of C$39.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.61. The firm has a market cap of C$6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$35.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$33.28.

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C$0.12. Parkland had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of C$7.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.81 billion. Analysts forecast that Parkland will post 2.9519231 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.

