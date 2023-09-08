Parkland (TSE:PKI) Given New C$45.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.12% from the company’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Parkland’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Parkland from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC lifted their target price on Parkland from C$44.00 to C$48.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities increased their price target on Parkland from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised their price target on Parkland from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$43.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$43.77.

TSE:PKI opened at C$39.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.39. Parkland has a 1-year low of C$24.25 and a 1-year high of C$39.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$35.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$33.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.61.

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.61 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$7.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.81 billion. Parkland had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 12.38%. On average, research analysts expect that Parkland will post 2.9519231 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.

