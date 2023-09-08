Parkland (TSE:PKI) Given New C$43.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Free Report) had its price target lifted by National Bankshares from C$39.00 to C$43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on Parkland from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Parkland from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Parkland from C$44.00 to C$48.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Parkland has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$43.77.

Parkland Stock Performance

Shares of PKI stock opened at C$39.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$35.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$33.28. Parkland has a 12 month low of C$24.25 and a 12 month high of C$39.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.39.

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C$0.12. Parkland had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The company had revenue of C$7.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.81 billion. Analysts forecast that Parkland will post 2.9519231 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parkland Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. Parkland’s payout ratio is 70.83%.

Parkland Company Profile

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.

