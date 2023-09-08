Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) PT Raised to C$47.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
PKIUF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on Parkland from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Parkland from C$43.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James downgraded Parkland from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Parkland from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Wednesday.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Parkland
Parkland Trading Down 1.6 %
Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter.
Parkland Company Profile
Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Parkland
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- These 3 Wood Stocks are about to go on Discount
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Same Coin, Different Sides: 2 Observability Stocks Reverse Ways
- How to Invest in Solar Energy
- 3 Stocks Awaiting Winter Winds of Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Parkland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.