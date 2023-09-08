Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) PT Raised to C$47.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

PKIUF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on Parkland from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Parkland from C$43.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James downgraded Parkland from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Parkland from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS PKIUF opened at $27.75 on Wednesday. Parkland has a 12 month low of $18.08 and a 12 month high of $28.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.63 and a 200-day moving average of $24.70.

Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter.

Parkland Company Profile

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.

