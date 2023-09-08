Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) PT Raised to C$45.00 at Scotiabank

Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PKIUF. Raymond James cut Parkland from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Parkland from C$42.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Parkland from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Wednesday.
Parkland Trading Down 1.6 %
Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter.
About Parkland
Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.
