Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) PT Raised to C$44.00 at TD Securities

Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by TD Securities from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on PKIUF. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Parkland from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James lowered shares of Parkland from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Parkland from C$42.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Parkland from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.

Shares of PKIUF opened at $27.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.70. Parkland has a 52-week low of $18.08 and a 52-week high of $28.42.

Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter.

About Parkland

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.

