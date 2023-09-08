Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Shares of PKOH opened at $18.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.20. Park-Ohio has a 52 week low of $10.30 and a 52 week high of $19.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.29 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.93.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $428.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.65 million. Park-Ohio had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a positive return on equity of 8.59%. On average, analysts predict that Park-Ohio will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -58.14%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Park-Ohio by 0.7% in the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 981,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,858,000 after purchasing an additional 6,774 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 948,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,020,000 after purchasing an additional 38,366 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 1.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 931,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,779,000 after buying an additional 17,606 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 351.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 488,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,287,000 after purchasing an additional 380,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 0.5% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 475,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,027,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 48.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

