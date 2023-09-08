Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT) Given Overweight Rating at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has a GBX 355 ($4.48) price objective on the stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 529 ($6.68) price objective on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 390 ($4.93) target price on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Oxford Nanopore Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 412.80 ($5.21).
Oxford Nanopore Technologies Stock Up 1.4 %
About Oxford Nanopore Technologies
Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of a nanopore based sequencing platform that allows the real-time analysis of deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) or ribonucleic acid (RNA) in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and the Asia Pacific.
