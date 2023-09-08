Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Stake Raised by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 31.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,465 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 10,391 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $4,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OC. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 3.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 5.5% during the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 2,684 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 4.3% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,543 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 0.5% during the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 31,117 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital upped their price target on Owens Corning from $138.00 to $157.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Owens Corning from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on Owens Corning from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Benchmark cut Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Owens Corning from $105.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.57.

Owens Corning Trading Up 0.4 %

Owens Corning stock opened at $143.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $74.22 and a 12 month high of $147.00. The stock has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.49.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.97. Owens Corning had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 25.59%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.83 EPS. Owens Corning’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 13.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 14th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director W Howard Morris sold 1,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.63, for a total value of $146,303.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,889 shares in the company, valued at $5,791,109.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Owens Corning news, Director W Howard Morris sold 1,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.63, for a total transaction of $146,303.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,791,109.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd W. Fister sold 5,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.23, for a total transaction of $732,236.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,551,107.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Owens Corning Profile

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

