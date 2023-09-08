Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after Bank of America lowered their price target on the stock from $39.00 to $24.00. The stock had previously closed at $27.43, but opened at $24.81. Overstock.com shares last traded at $23.04, with a volume of 1,332,573 shares changing hands.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $19.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.29.

In other news, CTO Joel Weight sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $90,625.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 12,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,521.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CTO Joel Weight sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $90,625.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 12,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,521.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director William Benjamin Nettles, Jr. purchased 2,052 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.68 per share, for a total transaction of $50,643.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,301.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Overstock.com by 48.1% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Overstock.com by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Overstock.com by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Overstock.com by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Overstock.com by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.07. Overstock.com had a negative net margin of 8.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.25%. The firm had revenue of $422.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Overstock.com’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Overstock.com, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It offers furniture, décor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. The company provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.

