Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) CMO Sells $336,797.50 in Stock

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) CMO Bryan K. Brandt sold 3,250 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total value of $336,797.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,288.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Oshkosh Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OSK opened at $100.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.36 and a 200 day moving average of $86.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.40. Oshkosh Co. has a 52 week low of $69.30 and a 52 week high of $106.66.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $1.12. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oshkosh Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.11%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Oshkosh from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oshkosh currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Oshkosh during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in Oshkosh by 1,359.1% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 86.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 284.1% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufacture, and markets specialty trucks and access equipment vehicles worldwide. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

