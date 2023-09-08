Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage on LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $70.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on LMAT. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered LeMaitre Vascular from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $69.50.

LeMaitre Vascular Stock Up 0.6 %

LMAT stock opened at $56.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 50.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.97. LeMaitre Vascular has a twelve month low of $41.78 and a twelve month high of $68.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.56 and its 200-day moving average is $58.50.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 14.23%. The business had revenue of $50.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.29 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LeMaitre Vascular Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.56%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LeMaitre Vascular

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,775 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 0.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 45,769 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,577 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the 1st quarter valued at $380,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,471 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers restoreflow allografts; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

