Old Mutual (OTCMKTS:ODMUF) Price Target Cut to GBX 59 by Analysts at Barclays

Old Mutual (OTCMKTS:ODMUF – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from GBX 60 ($0.76) to GBX 59 ($0.75) in a research note released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Old Mutual Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ODMUF opened at $0.66 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.60. Old Mutual has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $0.70.
About Old Mutual
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Old Mutual
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- These 3 Wood Stocks are about to go on Discount
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Same Coin, Different Sides: 2 Observability Stocks Reverse Ways
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- 3 Stocks Awaiting Winter Winds of Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Old Mutual Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Mutual and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.