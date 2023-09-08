Old Mutual (OTCMKTS:ODMUF) Price Target Cut to GBX 59 by Analysts at Barclays

Old Mutual (OTCMKTS:ODMUF – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from GBX 60 ($0.76) to GBX 59 ($0.75) in a research note released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Old Mutual Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ODMUF opened at $0.66 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.60. Old Mutual has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $0.70.

About Old Mutual

Old Mutual Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services primarily in South Africa and rest of Africa. The company operates through Mass and Foundation Cluster, Personal Finance and Wealth Management, Old Mutual Investments, Old Mutual Corporate, Old Mutual Insure, and Old Mutual Africa Regions segments.

