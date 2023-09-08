Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) PT Raised to $90.00 at Citigroup

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Citigroup from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.65% from the company’s current price.

OKTA has been the topic of a number of other reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Okta from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Okta from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Okta from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Okta from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Okta currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.32.

Okta stock opened at $87.68 on Wednesday. Okta has a fifty-two week low of $44.12 and a fifty-two week high of $91.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.14. The stock has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a PE ratio of -23.76 and a beta of 0.99.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $556.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.67 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 9.40% and a negative net margin of 28.66%. The company’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.19) EPS. Research analysts predict that Okta will post -2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Okta news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total transaction of $148,024.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,551,463.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Okta news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total value of $148,024.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,551,463.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 6,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total value of $521,413.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,111 shares in the company, valued at $2,125,191.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,430 shares of company stock worth $1,015,308. 7.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 158.0% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,313,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866,915 shares during the period. Soma Equity Partners LP purchased a new stake in Okta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,036,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,063,000. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,339,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 41.7% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,159,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

