O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 26,846 Shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 37.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 26,846 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $3,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the first quarter worth about $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 100.0% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $93.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $89.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.31.

Shares of ON stock opened at $98.51 on Friday. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a one year low of $54.93 and a one year high of $111.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.03 and its 200 day moving average is $87.23. The company has a market capitalization of $42.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.39.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 36.71%. ON Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christine Y. Yan sold 3,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.16, for a total value of $333,987.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,551,109.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 11,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,074,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 196,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,623,230. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christine Y. Yan sold 3,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.16, for a total transaction of $333,987.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,551,109.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,083 shares of company stock valued at $7,810,451 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

