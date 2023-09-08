O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 172.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,883 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,938 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $3,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TMHC. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 39.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 100.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,072 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the second quarter worth about $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Performance

NYSE:TMHC opened at $46.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 6.13 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.75. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 1-year low of $22.64 and a 1-year high of $52.09.

Insider Activity

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 22.24%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $44,965.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $952,489.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $44,965.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $952,489.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 112,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.46, for a total transaction of $5,339,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 399,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,981,247.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 295,602 shares of company stock valued at $14,513,910 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $47.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.93.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TMHC

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

(Free Report)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.