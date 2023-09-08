O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 3,425 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 20.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,106 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $4,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 279,955 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,381,000 after buying an additional 20,980 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 69,484 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,598,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,733 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,035,719 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $637,774,000 after purchasing an additional 242,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $320,000. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on CDNS shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $253.00 to $257.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 1,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.97, for a total transaction of $356,336.31. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,912,547.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 12,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.54, for a total transaction of $3,080,005.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 126,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,221,564.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 1,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.97, for a total transaction of $356,336.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,912,547.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,369 shares of company stock valued at $18,383,272 in the last ninety days. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $241.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.63 billion, a PE ratio of 74.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $233.94 and its 200 day moving average is $219.65. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.76 and a 1 year high of $248.16.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The software maker reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $977.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.99 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.