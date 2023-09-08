O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,142 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 1,823 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $4,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CTSH. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 98.1% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 410 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 113.8% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 682 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTSH has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.94.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Down 0.1 %

CTSH stock opened at $71.25 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.33 and a fifty-two week high of $72.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.03. The stock has a market cap of $35.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.09.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.13. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.04%.

Insider Transactions at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In other news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 6,926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total value of $434,883.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,062,199.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

