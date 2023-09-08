O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) by 112.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,319 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $3,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 28,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 49,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 19,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KLIC opened at $49.81 on Friday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.95 and a fifty-two week high of $60.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.65 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.87.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Dividend Announcement

Kulicke and Soffa Industries ( NASDAQ:KLIC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $190.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.08 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The company’s revenue was down 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 20th. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KLIC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 180,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,804,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 10,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,069,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 180,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,804,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

Further Reading

